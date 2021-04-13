Troopers investigate officer-involved shooting in Mason County

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Monday, March 29, 2021 at approximately 4:30 PM EST the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 8 was requested by the Fleming County Sheriff’s Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Mason County.

At this time, KSP has conducted interviews of vital witnesses and officers, and can release the names and ages of those involved in the incident.

The male operator of the vehicle has been identified as 48-year-old Terry Darnell Jackson.

The officer-involved is 27-year-old Deputy Justin Conley, a five-year veteran of the Fleming County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Conley has been placed on administrative leave per the department’s policies and procedures.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies.

KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of ongoing investigations, it is KSP policy to not release any further details until the investigation has been completed.

Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.