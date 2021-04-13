Student arrested, accused of making threat at Harlan County High School

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 15-year old student was arrested at school and charged with felony terroristic threatening on Tuesday at Harlan County High School, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say they were contacted by the school about the alleged threat. No details about the reported threat were made public.
The student was taken to the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center facing a charge of Terroristic Threatening 2nd degree (Class D Felony), according to deputies.
Because of the student’s age, no name was released.
The case remains under investigation.