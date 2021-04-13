Special Pappy raffle benefits Habitat for Humanity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Habitat for Humanity is raffling off a rare collection of

Pappy Van Winkle, some of the world’s most coveted bourbon, to one lucky winner. Tickets are on sale now for $100 each at www.lexhabitat.org/pappy but they may not last long.

Only 1,000 tickets are available for purchase until May 3, 2021 or until they sell out.

- Advertisement -

The six bottle flight includes:

 Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year

 Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year

 Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year

 Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye

 Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year

 Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year

“This isn’t going to just make one lucky person’s day – it’s going to make a lot of days better for a lot of people,” says Christina Grimm, Community Outreach Coordinator at Lexington Habitat for Humanity. “The funds raised will help bring affordable housing within reach of more families in Lexington.”

Raffle winner will be chosen at random via a livestream drawing on May 3, 2021. The winner does not be present to win but participants must be 21 years old or older to buy tickets.

See all raffle rules at www.lexhabitat.org/pappy.

Net proceeds from the Pappy with a Purpose raffle benefit Lexington Habitat for Humanity. Donations by Chad Tussey, Parashar Joshi and Hugh James made the raffle possible.