Publishers Clearing House scam warning

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities in southeastern Kentucky are warning of a scam using the Publishers Clearing House name.
According to a post on the Hazard Police Facebook page, two men, identified as Dave Slayer and David Fisher, are driving around in a Publishers Clearing House marked van, identifying themselves as being with the company, pulling up to homes and telling people actor Steve Harvey is in the van and they’ve won the sweepstakes.
Apparently the men are asking supposed winners that they have to pay a fee in order to get their prize, which should serve as a red flag that this is a scam, according to police.
Police say at least two people in Knott County fell for the scam and lost money that investigators say is being funneled somewhere in Michigan.
