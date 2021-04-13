Owingsville student receives Osborne scholarship at MSU

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Public Affairs) – The Morehead State University Foundation has announced the recipient of the Dr. Patrick Osborne Scholarship.

The recipient is Zack Highley, a senior from Owingsville majoring in marketing with minors in social media, public relations and event planning.

“Receiving this scholarship was so impactful. Being a senior, getting selected for a scholarship like this means even more as it helps me finish my undergraduate degree at MSU,” Highley said. “It was an honor to receive this award and I am very grateful for private donors like Dr. Osborne. I plan to give back to Morehead State after I graduate because I truly see the importance of private donations.”

The scholarship was created by Dr. Patrick Osborne and his wife, Annie.

Osborne is a two-time graduate from MSU, earning a bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis in marketing in 2001 and a master’s degree in sport management in 2002.

He was a standout student-athlete, playing with the MSU football Eagles from 1997 to 2001. During his time at MSU, he served as the student-athlete representative to the NCAA Intercollegiate Athletic Committee.

He was formally nominated for the Rhodes Scholarship and earned Collegiate All-American Scholar honors in 2001. He was also a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

He earned a doctorate in leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville in 2015, where his doctoral work and dissertation focused on emotional intelligence, cognitive intelligence and personality type, and their relationship to vocational success.

As a former corporate executive, Osborne followed his passion for higher education and transitioned to become a faculty member at Trevecca Nazarene University. He currently serves as a professor in Leadership Studies.

He also serves as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference Alumni Committee and is an active sponsor and volunteer for the Nashville Rescue Mission and Second Harvest Bank. Patrick and Annie, along with their two children, reside in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Giving back was a no-brainer, for Annie and me both. Nothing great we ever achieved was on our own. It was always the result of some remarkable teamwork or many loving, caring people investing and pouring into us to help us achieve something more than we could have done on our own,” Osborne said. “We are blessed to be able to continue that legacy and help fine young people like Zack.”

The annual scholarship recipient must be a full-time, undergraduate senior-level student majoring in marketing in the Elmer R. Smith College of Business and Technology with a 3.0 GPA or above.