One killed as truck crashes, overturns in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Laurel County.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller is investigating the crash which occurred on KY 229 approximately 10 miles south of London just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff’s investigators report a pickup truck traveling northbound on KY 229 ran off the road, overturning causing a fatal injury to the lone occupant, the driver.

More information will be released after next of kin have been notified.