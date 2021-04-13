Officers find no overdose victim, bust Frankfort man on trafficking charges

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hazard Police officers responded to a reported overdose Monday and fortunately found no victim but did bust a Frankfort, Ky., man on drug trafficking charges.
According to the Police Department’s Facebook post, 27-year-old Glen Oldham on charges of trafficking heroin, trafficking controlled substance 3rd degree, drug paraphernalia and trafficking marijuana.
The department said officer Parker Hignite and Capt. Zach Miller found four baggies of marijuana weighing 28.9 grams, a baggie of heroin weighing 1.8 grams, a baggie of Xanax pills and a baggie of white pills in a truck driven by Oldham.
Officers had responded to the area of a local motel for an overdose victim and spotted a red truck that matched the description of one seen leaving the area. They stopped the truck, resulting in Oldham’s arrest.