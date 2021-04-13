KYTC DL regional office opens, expands in Catlettsburg

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The full-scale Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office has reopened in Catlettsburg, making it more convenient for residents of northeastern Kentucky to obtain REAL ID or standard-issue credentials.

The office represents an expansion of what had been a smaller, appointment-only field office in the Boyd County city. The address remains the same – 2900 Louisa Street, Suite 2.

The Catlettsburg site is the 16th permanent regional office the cabinet has established so far in a network that eventually will number about two dozen offices around the commonwealth to handle driver licensing.

The regional offices are the only places at which customers can apply for a REAL ID credential and soon will assume all driver licensing services historically performed by the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk in each county.

A phased transition of services from circuit court clerks to KYTC is underway and will have been completed in 12 counties by the end of April.

To increase convenience, Kentuckians needing to obtain, upgrade or renew licenses can do so at any of the regional offices; they no longer are confined to their county of residence.

Like all other KYTC regional offices, the Catlettsburg office adheres to Governor Beshear’s Healthy at Work guidelines to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said no Kentuckian will be required to obtain a REAL ID to operate a motor vehicle. However, for air travel in the United States, a REAL ID or other form of federally accepted ID will be required by federal law as of Oct. 1, 2021.

It also will be required for admission to military bases, such as Fort Campbell and Fort Knox, and to other federal installations for which an ID is required.

Like the other regional offices, the Catlettsburg regional office will process applications for REAL ID or standard licenses and ID cards. Kentuckians who require driver testing (primarily first-time cardholders) must successfully do so with the Kentucky State Police before applying at a licensing office.

Application for a REAL ID must be done in person at a KYTC regional office, with proof of identity, residence and social security. A guide to documents that will be needed is available here.

Those seeking to renew or replace a standard-issue license or ID card can do so by mail or drop-off with the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in the license holder’s county of residence, provided there has been no change of name or address and the license holder does not require driver testing by Kentucky State Police.

Testing information is here. Circuit Court Clerks will be processing mail applications through June 30. Mail-in forms are available here. Governor Beshear has encouraged anyone able to renew remotely to do so, thereby limiting person-to-person contact.

Other KYTC regional driver licensing offices are in Paducah, Owensboro, Bowling Green, Madisonville, Elizabethtown, Louisville/Hurstbourne, Burlington, Frankfort, Lexington, Richmond, Morehead, Somerset, Columbia, Jackson and Prestonsburg. KYTC also has a temporary regional office operating by appointment only at Louisville-Bowman Field.

Operating hours for the Catlettsburg office will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern. Applicants may make appointments online at realidky.com. A limited number of workstations will be available to serve walk-ins.

To avoid gatherings in common waiting areas after checking in, applicants may be asked to wait in their vehicles and will be individually notified when to return to the issuance office to be served.

To maintain the safest possible environment, office employees and customers will adhere to Governor Beshear’s Healthy at Work standards, which include wearing a mask. Social distancing will be observed.

Surfaces will be cleaned and touch pad equipment sanitized after each use. The complete list of Healthy at Work requirements can be found at Healthy at Work.