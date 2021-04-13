Georgetown lawyer wounded in officer-involved shooting

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Georgetown lawyer was wounded and then jailed following an officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Georgetown.

The shooting was the second in less than two days in the city but was over-shadowed because the first Friday morning resulted in a death in a busy business parking lot.

In the second case, 47-year-old Stephanie Ann Litterall was wounded after a weapon was shown during a call for someone threatening to harm themselves at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, according to police social media posts.

She was wounded and treated at the University of Kentucky Medical Center and then jailed on charges of menacing in first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, according to police and jail records.

On the department’s Facebook page, police said officers responded to “100 block of Jefferson Street in reference to someone threatening to harm themselves. Upon arrival, officers made contact with an individual outside of the house. While speaking to this subject, a person inside the house presented a firearm, and stemming from that confrontation, shots were fired.”