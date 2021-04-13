EKU Air Board legislation signed into law, training center takes shape

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eastern Kentucky University will get two members on an expanded board overseeing the Central Kentucky Regional Airport in Madison County.

The bill is part of a bolder plan to strengthen the partnership between the university, the county and the cities of Richmond and Berea as part of building a flight training center at the airport.

Gov. Andy Beshear signed the measure into law during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the airport.

The legislation, which was approved during the recently completed term of the General Assembly, was sponsored by state Rep. Deanna Frazier, of Richmond.

HB 158 simply permits Richmond, Berea, and Madison County to expand the existing six- member airport board to eight members, allowing Eastern Kentucky University two board appointments.

University appointments will be nominated by the university president for confirmation by the board of regents. As is currently required, all the appointments will require joint approval by each entity on the board.

This bill will strengthen the partnership between Eastern Kentucky University and Central Kentucky Regional Airport and make way for a flight training center at the regional facility.

“HB 158 will help attract much needed talent at these schools, and I was honored to be a part of this ceremonially signing today,” Frazier said. “Currently, Eastern Kentucky University has 320 aviation majors. The aviation program at EKU is the only program of its kind in the state of Kentucky and is yet another much needed economic driving force for our region.”

The legislation was originally signed into law by the governor on March 18. To review co-sponsors and specific details of the measure, please visit the Legislative Research Commission website or follow the link here.