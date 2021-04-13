Catholic Diocese to host discussion on racial justice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Father Bryan Massingale of Fordham University, a leader in the field of theological ethics and a past convener of the Black Catholic Theological Symposium, will lead a conversation via Zoom on “Racial Justice and the Call of Discipleship” on Tuesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. Eastern.

LGBT Ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Lexington and Forunate Families, in coordination with other partners, present this event.

Father Massingale is a former president of the Catholic Theological Society of America and has served as a consultant to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the National Black Catholic Congress, Catholic Charities USA, the Catholic Health Association, Catholic Relief Services, the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, the Conference of Major Superiors of Men, the National Catholic AIDS Network and the antiracism teams of Call to Action and Pax Christi USA.

He is an active participant in a network of Catholic thought leaders striving for fuller inclusion of LGBT persons in society and the faith community.

The event is free, but registration is necessary. Those wishing to attend may register online

Other partners sponsoring the event are: Historic St. Paul Catholic Church LGBTQ+ Ministry, Lexington Theological Seminary, the Commission for African American Catholic Concerns, Vocation Office of the Franciscan Friars Conventual, San Romero University Ministry Center and the Catholic Committee of Appalachia.

The Catholic Diocese of Lexington covers 50 counties in central and eastern Kentucky, with 59 parishes and missions serving some 46,000 Catholics.