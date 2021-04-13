Buc-ee’s groundbreaking in Richmond sparks excitement for the Texas sized gas station

Monica Harkins
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Famously known in Texas, Buc-ee’s is bringing its larger than life gas station and travel center to Kentucky.

The first one in the commonwealth broke ground Tuesday at its new home off I-75 exit 83 in Richmond as you leave Berea and go towards EKU.

The $30 million property will have 120 pumps for gas and a 53,300 square foot shopping facility, you won’t miss it once its built.

There’s also expansive econmic growth expected for Richmond.

Buc-ee’s expects to hire 200 full-time employees.

Mayor Robert Blythe said at the groundbreaking, this new venture is moving Richmond forward.

“If I must confess, I was a little misty eyed when I received the news that this project was certain,” Blythe said.

It also comes with a loyal fan base.

“If you’ve never heard of or been to Buc-ee’s, then you’ve been deprived to your whole life,” Adaryll Jordan said.

Jordan is a dual resident in both Kentucky and Texas and is a big fan of the chain. He knows when you see a big beaver logo on the highway you pull over even if you don’t need gas.

What some might not know, there’s fresh brisket sandwhiches, a deli, local brands for shopping clothes and home decor, and Buc-ee’s trademark snacks, like the famous Beaver Nuggets.

And of course, its pristine reputation for a clean restroom.

“We want to provide smiles for the traveling public and smiles for the local people,” Buc-ee’s Founder and Owner ‘Beaver’ Aplin said Tuesday.

And as a dad of three, Adaryll Jordan has a bit of advice.

“I anticipate folks losing a lot of money. It’s been one of the jokes that says you’d never go into Buc-ee’s and spend less than $50,” Jordan said.

Buc-ee’s in Richmond is scheduled to open Summer 2022.

 

