Bourbon County High School to perform in 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK, NY & Paris, KY – (WTVQ)– Today, April 13th, 2021, the Bourbon County High School Marching Colonels, was selected to perform in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, representing the state of Kentucky. This marks the first Parade appearance by the band. Bourbon County High School Marching Band will join the celebration at the call of “Let’s Have a Parade™,” the phrase that has signaled the start of the annual holiday tradition since 1924.

Each year, the Macy’s Parade Band Committee looks for bands that the talent and expertise to captivate millions of viewers across the country and the streets of New York City. The band was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of nine selected bands to march in the 96th edition of the annual holiday spectacle. The band will join the revelry along with other iconic Macy’s staples: floats, giant character balloons, clowns and superstar performers galore.

“With intricate and challenging drill, ambitious musical programming and exciting performances that push the limits of the marching arts, Bourbon County High School Band ranks as one of the finest marching band programs in the country,” said Wesley Whatley, creative producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, “The Macy’s Band Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Marching Colonels to the streets of New York City for their debut appearance in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!”

“I cannot express how amazing it feels to have been chosen to represent Bourbon County and the entire Bluegrass State in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Michael Stone, Bourbon County High School Marching Band Director. “Our band always strives to impress ourselves, our school, and our community. I cannot wait to take all of that on the road to NYC for the big show!”

The band will spend the next 18 months planning for their Parade appearance. Rehearsals and creative fundraising events will not only bring the school and local community closer together but also prepare the students for the march of a lifetime. To help kick-start the band’s fundraising goal, Macy’s has made a $10,000 donation in support of their march towards the Big Apple.

For more than ninety years, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has given thanks to what Macy’s values most –- its loyal fans. More than 5,000 Macy’s employees and dedicated volunteers work tirelessly to create a spectacular event that entertains the cheerful crowds and provides joy to millions at home watching on Thanksgiving Day. Stretching down a more than two-mile-long route in New York City, the spectacle is alive with gleaming color, music and smiles.