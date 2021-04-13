‘Bold plan for the future’ – Mayor Linda Gorton lays out city budget proposal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A bold plan for the future – that’s how Mayor Linda Gorton described her city budget proposal.

From roads, to housing, to police, Gorton said the 2022 budget covers it all and doesn’t anticipate anyone feeling left out.

“It sets an optimistic tone for the future,” Gorton said.

She said especially after a budget she said only covered the basics – unable to fund many community priorities.

One proposal is a new senior staff position in the mayor’s office dedicated to continuing the work of the Commission on Racial Justice and Equality.

Another would create a permanent Housing Advocacy and Community Development Department that’ll increase the city’s affordable housing fund by 1 million dollars.

“This will make it a total of 3 million dollars,” Gorton said.

Other housing proposals include helping home owners who can’t afford to make repairs. That includes giving grants to neighbors who work together to make repairs and fully funding the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention.

The budget also addresses economic growth and job creation, setting aside a combined 800-thousand dollars to attract new businesses and jobs, and 200-thousand for workforce training.

“It’s a really good bold budget,” Gorton said.

She also proposes hiring six additional police officers, including a sergeant and five Neighborhood Resource Officers.

“Well known to everyone and well aware of neighbor’s issues and concerns,” Gorton said of the officers.

The budget would also include funding for the Community Paramedicine Program, a new substance abuse recovery program, roads, sidewalks, service vehicles, trail projects and parks in every corner of the city.

“We’re making improvements all over town,” Gorton said.

She said the budget would be funded by four sources of revenue, not including taxes.

Councilmember Amanda Bledsloe, chair of the budget, economic development and finance committee agrees with the mayor. She said the proposed budget is just what Lexington needs.

Bledsloe said the budget tackles all major priorities that had to be put on the back burner and even addresses new ones, but she says she would like to see more money going toward economic development.

“One of the things that I was a little surprised about that was made part of last year was the economic development resources,” Bledsloe said. “I thought that would have been a little bit stronger from a financial standpoint, so I think you’ll still be looking to see if council talks a little bit about that moving forward.”

Bledsloe added the budget does not include the Federal America Rescue resource money coming in later this year.

The council will review the budget in committee meetings in coming weeks. It is expected to approve the budget in June. It takes effect July 1.

A FACT SHEET SUMMARY FROM MAYOR LINDA GORTON’S OFFICE IS BELOW:

FACT SHEET – Mayor’s Proposed Budget – A budget for everyone

$399 million spending plan – A bold budget for everyone

MAYOR’S COMMISSION ON RACIAL JUSTICE AND EQUALITY

Investments to implement recommendations Commission New senior staff position in the Mayor’s Office to accelerate implementation of the Commission recommendations. 6 new police officers – including 5 neighborhood resources officers plus sergeant – well known to everyone, and well aware of neighbors’ issues and concerns. Body-worn cameras all police officers. Cameras start automatically if weapon or Taser drawn Funding for One Lexington Housing Advocacy and Community Development Department – Elevate our City’s work on housing, bringing together, coordinating, and improving the government divisions that address housing concerns. More money for affordable housing Code Enforcement $200,000 residential assistance fund – Code should help neighborhoods thrive rather than just acting as an enforcer Homelessness Prevention/Intervention $750,000; Hope Center, $775,000 Enhanced focus on economic development. Multi-faceted investments to allow us to continue to provide more economic opportunities for all Lexington citizens, at a variety of income levels. Workforce training – $200,000 $500,000 Jobs Fund



SOCIAL SERVICES

$3.6 million to our Extended Social Resource or ESR competitive grants

Recovery Supportive Living Assistance pilot program

PARKS

$4.8 million for parks capital improvements … all over town. Playgrounds, basketball courts, pool slide, building improvements

BASICS

$14 million for paving

$2 million to replace many of the vehicles we drive to maintain our City, including $1.2 million for Streets and Roads

Police: New patrol vehicles, a mobile command post and two police recruit classes, funding for community paramedicine program

Fire: Engine, two new Emergency Care vehicles, and two Emergency Care “remounts,” fire recruit class

3% raise employees outside collective bargaining contract (first raise since 2018)

Investments in significant traffic and pedestrian improvements, including: Funds for design of the Fieldstone connector , an opportunity to reduce congestion in the Beaumont Circle area Design funds for a corridor project for Liberty Road , including driving, walking and cycling improvements throughout the corridor A Neighborhood Traffic Management program , an opportunity for citizens to work with City traffic engineers to find solutions to traffic concerns Five sidewalk or trail projects that continue our commitment to walking and biking access.



