MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A busy road is closed in Richmond while police investigate a fatal accident.

According to the state Transportation Cabinet, the Robert Martin Bypass is closed for up to four hours as of 6 p.m. in the area of the Transport Drive and Old Wilderness Road.

Commercial vehicles are not involved and there is no chemical spill, according to the state advisory.

Two inbound lanes are blocked for accident reconstruction.