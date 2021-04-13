10-week road project begins on Eastern Bypass in Richmond

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a resurfacing project for the Eastern Bypass/KY 876 in Richmond in Madison County.

The work will include loop testing and sidewalk improvements, along with resurfacing.

Installation operations for traffic loop sensors will be in effect for traffic counting stations. The piezoelectric loops collect data for the Average Daily Traffic count.

The project was awarded to the Allen Company Inc. for the amount of $1,547,038.25.

Wednesday, April 14 through Wednesday, June 30 – work will begin tomorrow (7 p.m. until 6 a.m.)

work will begin next week with a Monday – Friday schedule and then progress to a Monday – Sunday schedule

hours for paving will be 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. evenings/mornings

some work could be performed during daytime hours (8 a.m. until 3 p.m.)

The Eastern Bypass/KY 876