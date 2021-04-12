University mourns death of Morehead Police detective

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU Public Affairs) – Morehead State mourns the loss of MSU Police Detective Michael Dwayne Martin, husband of Leta Ann Howard Martin, who died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home at the age of 58.

Born September 25, 1962, in Mt. Sterling, he was the son of Raymond and Dorothy Jean Smith Martin of Mt. Sterling.

In addition to his wife and his parents, Martin is survived by two sons, Christopher Michael “Chris” (Shemeka) Martin and Layden Thomas Howard; one granddaughter, Ryleigh Alyssa Martin and one grandson, Kylan Michael Martin, all of Mt. Sterling.

Other survivors include his brother, Doug Martin; sister, Michelle Hatton; two nieces and a nephew; and special friend, Mike Hinkle. He was a member of the Camargo Church of God.

At 16, Martin began volunteering with his father, Raymond, at the Montgomery County Fire and EMT. His love of serving the community led him to become a police officer. He began at the Mt. Sterling Police Department in 1985.

After six years, he entered the Kentucky State Police Academy in Frankfort and served as a detective in various capacities for several years.

He retired in 2004 from the KSP. He also served with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department as a school resource officer and detective from 2004-2006, as chief of police for the City of Owingsville and as director of the Montgomery County School District Law Enforcement Police Department.

He served as a detective for the MSUPD for approximately eight years.

Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Northcutt and Son Home for Funerals, 400 Fraley Drive, Morehead, KY 40351 and on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. at the Camargo Church of God in Mt. Sterling.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Camargo Church of God with Pastor Aaron Conn, Pastor Kevin Miles, and KSP Sergeant Warren Meadows (ret) officiating. Interment will follow in Machpelah Cemetery in Mt. Sterling.

COVID-19 mandates, including masks and social distancing, will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Camargo Church of God, 4322 Camargo Road, Mt. Sterling, KY 40353.