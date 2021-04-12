State updates work on Cynthiana, Georgetown roads in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists on revised information for the Cynthiana Road/US 62 and Georgetown Road/US 460 resurfacing work in Scott County.
The work includes asphalt repairs, milling/paving and sidewalk ramp improvements.
The project was awarded to Nally & Gibson Georgetown LLC DBA in the amount of $2,003,564.43. The anticipated completion date for the entire contract (both US 62 and US 460) is Wednesday, June 30.
Cynthiana Road/US 62
Update: the work will be performed during the daytime (not evenings/overnight)
Monday, April 12 – hours of work are 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.)
- operations will be in effect between milepoints 13.310 and 18.940
- this location begins at KY 3487 and extends East to the Scott-Bourbon County line (a distance of 05.63 miles)
- at least one lane will remain open at all times for motorists
- flaggers will be onsite at specific periods to guide and direct the traveling public
Georgetown Road/US 460
Update: the work will begin next Monday (not today — 04/12) and will be mainly performed evenings/overnight with some daytime work
Monday, April 19 – hours of work will be primarily 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. weekdays (Mon. – Fri.) with some daytime work
- operations will be in effect between milepoints 8.583 and 11.497
- this location begins at the pavement joint for Paynes Depot Road and extends East to the pavement joint approximately 1108 feet East of Scotland Drive (a distance of 02.91 miles)
- at least one lane will remain open at all times for motorists
- flaggers will be onsite at specific periods to guide and direct the traveling public
All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.
District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties