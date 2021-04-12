Perryville native needs votes to reach Idol’s Top 12

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentuckian Alyssa Wray continues her journey up the ladder on ABC’s ‘American Idol.’
After being the first official reveal on ‘American Idol’s’ Top 16, Wray delivered a fun, powerful and confident rendition Sunday night of Roberta Flack’s ‘Killing Me Softly with His Song.’
The Perryville native and Northern Kentucky University student shared her thoughts about the performance on Twitter, saying,” OMG OMG OMG!!! I made it to American Idol’s top 16!! WOW!!!”
She still needs the community’s help to reach the Top 12. After each show, viewers can vote for Wray.