Overturned dump truck slows traffic on I-64 eastbound near Clark County line

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An overturned dump truck has lost its load of gravel and dirt, blocking two lanes of eastbound I-64 near mile marker 86.
According to the Lexington Traffic Management Center and the Lexington Fire Department, the truck has lost some of its wheels and is upside down and the load is spread across the right and center lanes.
The road is down to one lane eastbound until further notice.
Crews have been called in for clean up.
First responders at the scene told WTVQ ABC 36 News the driver was not seriously injured.
The accident happened at about 4:30 p.m.