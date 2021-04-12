‘Old Friends’ Homecoming returns, tickets must be bought in advance

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Old Friends, the Thoroughbred Retirement Farm in Georgetown, Ky., will host its 16th annual Homecoming from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday May 2.

However, due to continued COVID restrictions and for fan safety, the event this year, dubbed Homecoming “Lite”, will be a farm open house limited to only 125 prepaid guests.

Tickets are $25 for the general public and must be reserved in advance. Tickets will not be available at the door. Old Friends membership holders are free, and children under 10 will not be permitted at this time.

Reservations can be made online by visiting the Old Friends website at

While there will not be the traditional silent and live auctions, the day will feature ample opportunities to score some fine art, cool junk, and hot buys, according to the group.

The Art Tent will feature fine-art photography, framed prints, pottery, and more, along with a book table, yard sale, and a collectible Derby Glass goldmine.

Food will not be served, however, beverages will be available.

Old Friends, a non-profit organization, is home to such retired luminaries of the turf as Kentucky Derby – Preakness champion Silver Charm, Belmont Stakes winners Touch Gold, Sarava, and Birdstone, Wood Memorial winner Bellamy Road, 1996 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Alphabet Soup, three-time Santa Anita Handicap star Game On Dude, and Nicanor, full brother to Derby winner Barbaro.

Only 125 prepaid guests will be admitted. Tickets will not be available at the door. All guests will be required to wear masks and Social Distancing protocols will be enforced.

For additional information or to reserve tickets by phone please call the farm at (502) 863-1775.