New health care facility to fill void in Carter County

GRAYSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A $5 million health care center is nearing completion in Grayson in Carter County.

The facility, being built by Trace Creek Construction for PrimaryPlus will cover 17,000 square feet, providing room for as many as seven doctors plus a variety of other services.

Located just off I-64 in Grayson, it is scheduled to be completed next month.

It’ll fill a a health care void in the region.

“Health care is a very needed thing. This is a prime location for it,” said David West, president of Trace Creek Construction and sometimes a PrimaryPlus customer.

According to PrimaryPlus, in addition to doctors, the facility will have room for a pharmacy, mental health providers and other services as it grows to meet the region’s needs.