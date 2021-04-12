UPDATE: Officer seriously injured in overnight crash, woman killed

UPDATE: (04/12/21 6:30 A.M.) – A Lexington police officer is seriously injured and a woman is dead after a crash early Monday morning.
According to Lexington police, an investigation is underway in a fatal crash that happened on New Circle Road just after 1:30 a.m.
Police said officers responded to numerous calls of a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction on the inner loop of New Circle Road near Harrodsburg Road. The vehicle then collided with a police cruiser.
The crash happened on the inner loop of New Circle Road between Harrodsburg Road and Nicholasville Road. The Lexington Fire Department arrived on scene and extricated both drivers from their vehicles.
At this time, it is believed the officer was not involved with the dispatched call, police said in a statement.
According to police, the officer and the driver of the SUV were transported to a local hospital. The officer is in serious condition. The 38-year-old female driver of the SUV has been pronounced dead.
The victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. The Lexington Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lexington Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at 859-258-3663. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.
