‘Heart of Danville’ program getting new office

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Heart of Danville is moving its headquarters to a new downtown location on May 1.

The new office will be located at 112 N. Second St., one block north of its current location on the second floor of the Goldsmith Building.

“Our new ground-floor location will help make the Heart of Danville more accessible to the public and make our resources more visible to downtown businesses and our community,” said Shana Followell, owner of Bluegrass & Buttercream and a member of the HOD Board. “And by moving into an office space that recently became vacant, HOD also will help to reactivate the Second St. corridor.”

The new office will be staffed by Mary Conley, the former Boyle County Treasurer who recently joined the Heart of Danville to take on daily administrative duties. Once the new location is open, Conley will be available there Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and noon.

“It’s incredibly important for our organization to be visible and available to our community,” Followell said. “This office gives us an even greater opportunity to engage with our community and business owners and gives us a new unique opportunity to promote downtown differently than we have been able to in the past.”

Since 1986, Heart of Danville has been working as a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization to enhance, promote and preserve the vitality and livability of Downtown Danville, a national Main Street community.

HOD applies the Main Street program’s “ Four-Point Approach ,” a community-driven, comprehensive strategy encouraging economic development through historic preservation to support the modern marketplace.