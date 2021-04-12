Group sets month of discussions on sustainable growth, planning

Steve Rogers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – How would increased density affect transportation? What does equitable growth look like?

A community group will start a month-long series of discussions Monday night to discuss those and similar questions. And the public is encouraged to get involved.

Fayette Alliance will coordinate discussions on how growing Lexington in a sustainable and equitable way makes an impact on everyday lives. The first session is 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, April 12.

The Fayette Alliance will host a virtual session for each Council District throughout April and May to discuss Lexington’s land use policies and how Fayette Alliance is advocating for smart growth.

Residents can attend any district meeting based on their schedule, however, people are encouraged to attend the district in which they live if possible.

District 1 – TONIGHT! Monday, April 12 – 6-7:30pm

District 2 – Wednesday, April 14- 6-7:30pm

District 3 – Monday, April 19 – 6-7:30pm

District 4 – Tuesday, April 20 – 6-7:30pm

District 5 – Monday, April 26 – 6-7:30pm

District 6 – Tuesday, April 27 – 6-7:30pm

District 7 – Wednesday, April 28 – 6-7:30pm

District 8 – Monday, May 3 – 6-7:30pm

District 9 – Tuesday, May 4 – 6-7:30pm

District 10 – Monday, May 10 – 6-7:30pm

District 11 – Tuesday, May 11 – 6-7:30pm

District 12 – Wednesday, May 12 – 6-7:30pm