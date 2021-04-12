Group sets month of discussions on sustainable growth, planning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – How would increased density affect transportation? What does equitable growth look like?
A community group will start a month-long series of discussions Monday night to discuss those and similar questions. And the public is encouraged to get involved.
Fayette Alliance will coordinate discussions on how growing Lexington in a sustainable and equitable way makes an impact on everyday lives. The first session is 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, April 12.
The Fayette Alliance will host a virtual session for each Council District throughout April and May to discuss Lexington’s land use policies and how Fayette Alliance is advocating for smart growth.
|Residents can attend any district meeting based on their schedule, however, people are encouraged to attend the district in which they live if possible.
District 1 – TONIGHT! Monday, April 12 – 6-7:30pm
District 2 – Wednesday, April 14- 6-7:30pm
District 3 – Monday, April 19 – 6-7:30pm
District 4 – Tuesday, April 20 – 6-7:30pm
District 5 – Monday, April 26 – 6-7:30pm
District 6 – Tuesday, April 27 – 6-7:30pm
District 7 – Wednesday, April 28 – 6-7:30pm
District 8 – Monday, May 3 – 6-7:30pm
District 9 – Tuesday, May 4 – 6-7:30pm
District 10 – Monday, May 10 – 6-7:30pm
District 11 – Tuesday, May 11 – 6-7:30pm
District 12 – Wednesday, May 12 – 6-7:30pm