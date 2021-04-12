Get Involved: Clean-up days set in Lexington, other towns this month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bluegrass Greensource needs help this Earth Week for its eighth annual Main Street Clean Sweep in Lexington and other communities across the region.

Throughout the month of April, Greensource will be partnering with local community coordinators to host events throughout 16 communities in the central Kentucky area.

- Advertisement -

Litter thrown on the street ends up in storm drains and trashes the environment. Storm drains often flow directly into streams, lakes, and rivers. When water becomes polluted, it is no longer safe for drinking or recreation, and this litter harms fish and other wildlife.

Many of the items that are thrown from car windows or dropped on the sidewalk are not biodegradable, which means that their chemical decomposition takes a very long time and that these items will create long-term damage to the environment (this is the case with cigarette butts).

In the past, Bluegrass Greensource has worked with numerous community groups on litter clean ups and helped collect over 150,000 bags of trash and recycle an additional 1,500 tons.

“Earth Month is a great opportunity for communities to come together and help their local environment,” states Amy Sohner, Executive Director of Bluegrass Greensource.

Cleanups are scheduled throughout the central Kentucky area. Lexington will host seven cleanups through April 24 at various locations across the city. For information, visit www.bggreensource.org.

Bluegrass Greensource is working with the partner communities and sponsors to ensure that all COVID-19 related safety measures are in place for each cleanup.

Main Street Clean Sweep is presented by Commonwealth Credit Union in partnership with Ale-8, PNC, Republic Services, Lexington Pavement Sweep, Mark King & Associates, Bechtel

Parsons Blue Grass, and 10th Planet.

With additional community sponsors: Apollo Pizza, City of Lawrenceburg, City of Winchester, Garrard County Fiscal Court, Lincoln County Fiscal Court, Mayor Al Botts – City of Mt. Sterling, Mike’s Hike and Bike, and Solar Resource Center of Harrodsburg.

Bluegrass Greensource is an environmental non-profit organization that has offered resources and educational information to 19 Central Kentucky counties since 2001.

Greensource provides outreach to more than 230 schools, 600 community groups, businesses, local governments and private citizens throughout Central Kentucky.

For information please visit www.bgGreensource.org.