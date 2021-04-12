Former CDC director joins Big Ass Fans as advisor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (CNN/WTVQ) – A former director of the Centers for Disease Control under President Donald Trump has joined Lexington-based Big Ass Fans in a new position.

Dr. Robert Redfield is the company’s new Strategic Health and Safety advisor. The company announced the position on its Facebook page.

The company makes large industrial fans for industrial and commercial spaces and homes. It developed a new system last year that removed pathogens linked to the coronavirus.

According to Big Ass Fans, Redfield’s job will be to provide solutions for poor indoor air quality and airborne pathogen transmission.

Redfield was CDC director from 2018 until Trump left office earlier this year.

According to the company, some of his other career experience includes:

Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine Associate Director and Co-founder (1996 – 2018) Founding Director, Division of Clinical Care and Research (1996 – 2018) Walter Reed Army Medical Center Residency, Fellowships, and Military Service (Colonel – retired) Chief, Department of Retroviral Research (1988 – 1995) Medical Director, Diagnostic Retrovirology (1988 – 1992) Section Chief, Retrovirology, Department of Virus Diseases (1985 – 1988)



More than 250 published journal articles and 8 patents.

“Proper ventilation has a major role to play in mitigating transmission of COVID-19 and other respiratory pathogens,” Dr. Redfield said in a company statement. “Big Ass Fans is a leader in designing airflow systems and making places where we live, work, and play, safer.”

“With a long history of service, including his time at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and most recently as the Director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Redfield lends a wealth of knowledge to allow us to continue to innovate and pioneer solutions for our customers,” added Big Ass Fans CEO Lennie Rhoades.

Starting in 1999, Big Ass Fans pioneered the high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) fan industry by introducing large industrial fans to agricultural spaces.