April proclaimed Financial Literacy Month, promoting educational events

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear has proclaimed April as Financial Literacy Month, in cooperation with the Department of Financial Institutions and the Kentucky Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy.

“Financial literacy is essential for Kentuckians to build their futures, succeed in our economy and help us sprint out of the pandemic toward a better Kentucky for all of our families,” said Beshear.

- Advertisement -

“Financial literacy is focused on empowering people to make sound financial decisions throughout their lives. Kentuckians who participate in financial literacy programs and implement sound financial concepts are better able to manage consumer credit endeavors and establish better money management habits,” said DFI Commissioner Charles A. Vice. “Providing financial literacy resources to students and citizens can help improve the quality of lives and strengthen the economy.”

The Jump$tart Coalition defines financial literacy as “the ability to use knowledge and skills to manage one’s financial resources effectively for a lifetime of financial security.”

“Financial Literacy Month is a great opportunity to bring awareness to the importance of financial literacy and good money habits,” said Summer Gortney, President of Kentucky Jump$tart. “The Kentucky Jump$tart Coalition is especially thankful for our partners in education for consistently instilling this foundation in our youth.”

During April, coalition partners will conduct educational events and activities online and throughout the commonwealth. For information, visit https://kyjumpstart.org/calendar/ or follow at https://www.facebook.com/KYJumpstart and https://twitter.com/KYJumpstart.

The Department of Financial Institutions will participate in the following online events: