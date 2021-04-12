Volunteers sought in Pulaski for road cleanup next week

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The spring Somerset-Pulaski County Clean Sweep will coincide with Earth Day this year, and also precedes the Somernites Cruise opening weekend.

Local businesses, residents and students will rally to pick up litter along U.S. 27, downtown Somerset streets, the Ky. 914 bypass and roadways near industrial parks the week of April 19-23, joining what is Eastern KY PRIDE’s largest event across 42 counties.

More than 1,000 people participate annually.

Students can participate in the Triple Bag Challenge during the entire week, with the opportunity to win two $500 cash prizes and a host of passes and gift cards.

Businesses can sign up to pick up litter along local roadways on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22.

Contact Eastern Kentucky Pride at 677.6150 or pride@centertech.com to register for either event.