Union soldier honored during gravestone dedication in Madison County

WACO, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Sunday, a gravestone dedication in Waco Kentucky honored a union soldier from the Civil War.

Members of The Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War held the ceremony at Flatwoods Cemetery in Madison County for George T Grinstead.

After serving in the war, he later became the president of the Union Veterans of Kentucky.

According to members of the non-profit, there’s other soldiers that aren’t as lucky as Grinstead to have a marker at all.

“There’s probably tens of thousands of them and part of our mission is to identify them and to get them appropriate headstones if at all possible,” says Phillip Seyfrit, a member of the non-profit.

Another gravestone marker dedication will be held in the georgetown cemetery next sunday in honor of another veteran.