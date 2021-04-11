The MET welcomes its first local business, Carolyn’s Crown and Glory Hair Salon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The up and coming commercial and real estate development known as the MET has made room for its first local business.

Carolyn’s Crown and Glory Hair Salon is the new kid on the block that Mayor Linda Gorton believes will be the kick off for commercial success in the east end.

- Advertisement -

“She’s a role model for women who are thinking about getting into business and to be a new place it really sends a strong message for those who are thinking about coming here,” says Gorton.

Carolyn Dunn has been a salon owner for 18 years and a stylist for over 30 years.

Back in 1996 she opened her first salon in Lexington.

This new location at the met is the third addition to her business empire.

She says she’s ecstatic to continue a long legacy of minority business ownership in the east end.

Especially after her businesses experienced a little bit of a hurdle last year with covid.

“They couldn’t get supplies and stuff in so it was a little bit of a setback, but they say good things come to those who wait,” says Dunn.

The city says it’s hoping to bring in more businesses like carolyn’s as a part of its mission to bring economic growth to distressed communities.

Dunn says it’s an honor to be the first business.

She’s looking forward to meeting and “Beautifying” the community.

As well as inspiring others to take a chance on a business and eventually help make change.

“I really think that’s what it’s about..Is giving back,” says Dunn.

To make an appointment click the link here.