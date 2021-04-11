KY Chamber releases statement on COVID-19 liability bill becoming law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce released the following statement following COVID-19 liability bill becomes law.
“With Senate Bill 5 going into law, Kentucky now joins the majority of states in passing COVID-19 liability protections for health care workers, schools, PPE manufacturers, and public-serving businesses. The Chamber applauds the General Assembly, Senate President Robert Stivers, and House Speaker David Osborne for passing Senate Bill 5 and Governor Andy Beshear for allowing it to become law. This past year has created challenges unlike anything we have seen, but the pandemic has shown us Kentuckians will rise to the challenge to serve and protect one another.” — Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts
