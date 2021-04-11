KSP arrest 36-year-old woman for murder

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky.(WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside a residence on Marshes Sidings Rd. in McCreary County on Saturday, around 6:35 P.M.
According to the KSP, 911 was notified of a verbal fight between 36-year-old Ashlee R. Bytheway, of Whitley City and 31-year-old, Brandon J. Probus, of Pine Knot.
Investigators say it was determined that Probus was sitting in the drivers seat of his car when Bytheway shot him once and killed him.
He was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KSP has arrested Bytheway for murder. She is currently at the Knox County Detention Center.
KSP is still investigating.