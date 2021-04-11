County Judge Executive urges community to take broadband speed test

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Jessamine County Executive Judge is urging the community to take the Kentucky Broadband speed test.

Executive Judge, David West says that since many children and teens are being educated at home and online, and with many working from home, good internet access is especially important.

He says in Jessamine County, there are people who are under-served or not served at all when it comes to having reliable internet access.

West is asking that everyone takes the speed test, whether on your phone or at the library, to help officials determine areas most in need.

“We wanna move Jessamine County forward as much as possible. We want to do that in conjunction with every county in Central Kentucky because we got a great technology sector right here in Central Kentucky and we just want to expand on that and good broadband to everybody assists us all” said David West.

The data collected by each county will determine an allocation of funding.