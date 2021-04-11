Car crashes into garage of Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Sunday, a car crashed into the garage of a home in Lexington.

Lexington Police says it was a chain reaction because of a fender bender on Alexandria Drive.

First a car rear-ended another, then that car hit an unoccupied car in the driveway of a Trailwood Drive home.

You can see the garage has a gaping hole where the car was pushed through.

Police say one of the drivers and their passenger has minor injuries.

The homeowners were home at the time but police say they weren’t hurt.

At this time there aren’t any charges pending.