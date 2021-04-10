UK’s DanceBlue Marathon raises over 1 million dollars for cancer research

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After 8 straight hours of dancing, UK’s dance blue marathon raised $1,011,115.49 for pediatric cancer research.

For 16 years, UK students have organized and run the event, Normally held in person.

This year it was a series of zoom events that started at 11 on Saturday morning and went until 8 o’clock.

We talked to one of the coordinators who says it was important to keep the tradition going.

“This is all in the face of uncertainty but we do this every single year and just because covid happened that does not stop at all because cancer doesn’t stop,” says Chaney Willet, the pr coordinator for the event.

In previous years, dancers would be on their feet for 24 hours but due to covid, this year it was only for 8 hours.