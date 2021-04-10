A few showers Sunday

A few showers possible Sunday for areas along and north of I-64. Those who have more cloud cover and some rain, temperatures will struggle to reach 60. Southern Kentucky will see some sun tomorrow warming temperatures to the midde-60s. It will be windy with gusts out of the southwest up to 30 mph. Back up near 70 on Monday before more cooler/seasonal temperatures return the rest of the upcoming week. – Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
TONIGHT – Isolated shower, lows near 47.
SUNDAY – Showers north, partly to mostly sunny south, highs 60-65.