Protest for Liam Long follows release of body cam footage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police have released body camera video from two different officers showing what happened when an autistic teenager who was hit by a police car last week.

The release comes one day after the Liam Long’s family went before the urban county council and mayor demanding the release of the footage and other details surrounding the incident.

The 19-year-old’s mom Kendra Long says even with the new details released it’s not enough.

“Citizens of the community deserve to have all forms of paperwork when its requested,” says Long.

On Saturday, protesters said they still want to see how police handled other parts of the investigation.

The crash with the police car wasn’t the first incident long had with police.

Police say there were two other incidents leading into the crash.

It’s because of these two prior experiences the family is wondering how things turned of a young black autistic man having a mental health crisis.

According to police, when they arrived, Long was making threats with a knife.

Then there was foot pursuit.

Then when Long crossed the street, a police car hit him.

Long was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

His family says he’s still there as of Saturday, but he is expected to be okay.

While he recovers, family, friends and protesters are trying to raise awareness about the situation.

April Taylor with LPD accountability says she wants to know more about police de-escalation process.

“Its so concerning that given LPDs narrative in the footage. If for some reason they didn’t want to contact his family they could have contacted the new vista crisis response team and they also didn’t do that”,” says Taylor.

His mother Kendra says she’s not giving up very easily.

“I’m just going to keep loving liam I’m going to be loving liam and I’m open to anything and I will be asking a lot of questions,” says Long.