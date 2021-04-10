LFCHD open Johnson and Johnson vaccine appointments for April 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will provide the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine at an appointment-only clinic.
The clinic is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road.
No walk-ins will be accepted, and this is not for anyone needing to schedule a second dose.
The clinic is open to anyone 18 and older who lives or works in Lexington and is free for everyone.
If you received a first dose from LFCHD on March 17, you will be contacted to schedule your appointment for the Moderna product.
Click here to schedule your appointment with LFCHD.