Governor Beshear reports 1.5 million vaccinated, 2.99% positivity rate

Photo courtesy Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear’s Saturday COVID-19 data shows there is still a relatively low positivity rate as vaccinations continue.

The new cases are reported at 505 cases and the new deaths are at 10.

