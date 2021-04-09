MSU receives multiple recognitions and rankings

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Morehead State University received multiple recognitions and rankings of academic programs and athletic achievements in and out of the classroom.

The accounting program was ranked fifth in the nation and the Associate of Applied Science in Veterinary Technology program was named the nation’s best associate program and the second-best program overall by Intelligent.com.

MSU’s Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics received Cognia STEM Certification, the first program in Kentucky to receive this recognition.

Eagle Men’s Basketball won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament and competed in the NCAA for the first time in 10 years.

Eagle Volleyball captured the OVC title after a historic 1,000+ program win season and nine Eagle rifle student-athletes earned Scholastic All-American academic honors from the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association.

While exact plans and safety measures for Fall 2021 will continue to be refined over the weeks and months ahead, the campus is turning its attention to a return to more normal operations.

MSU will be increasing the number of in-person courses for the fall, while continuing to offer a wide selection of online courses and programs to meet student needs.

Technology upgrades and many residence hall renovations will also be a focal point for fall preparations.

Class sizes will remain small to remain focused on MSU’s hallmarks of personal attention and student success.

Additionally, residence hall occupancy rates will return to normal capacity, and MSU plans for more in-person activities and a traditional fall athletic schedule.

For more information on MSU’s national rankings, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/rankings.

To learn more about attending Morehead State University this fall, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/admissions, email admissions@moreheadstate.edu, or call 606-783-2000.