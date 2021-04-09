Lane closure scheduled for Georgetown Road/US 25 in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a scheduled lane closure for Georgetown Road/US 25.
The closure is necessary for installation of drainage structures and curb/gutter. This work location will be on the northbound side as part of the widening project.
Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day
Georgetown Road/US 25
- a lane closure will be in effect on the northbound side between Mercer Road (milepoint 16.285) and Nandino Boulevard (milepoint 16.374)
- motorists will be able to pass through the work zone