Ky high school senior named Coca-Cola Scholar, winning a $20,000 scholarship

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Maiqi Qin of Salt Lick, a senior at the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics, has been named a Coca-Cola Scholar and will receive a $20,000 college scholarship.

Qin is the first student from the Craft Academy to receive the scholarship.

She is one of 150 high school seniors from across the country who will each receive a $20,000 college scholarship, and according to the scholarship foundation, will join a family of more than 6,450 alumni who lead positive change in their communities and around the world.

More than 99,000 seniors applied for the scholarship.

In addition to her studies at the Craft Academy, Qin works as the social media manager for Dear Asian Youth. This non-profit organization seeks to diversify the Asian narrative while empowering marginalized communities.

She’s also an intern with Blessed Hands, a non-profit organization that funds educational tuition for students in the three provinces in China with an emphasis on the Yangshuo, Morehead’s sister city, as well as Du’an, and Qinzhou areas of Guangxi Province, P. R. China, allowing the students to continue their education.

She is also a social media marketing specialist and conference moderator for the Women of Color Conference. She is a community lead with Space to Speak, a youth organization that offers support and resources to victims of sexual violence.

Qin said she plans to study business administration and social work as she continues to pursue her degree.

Qin said one of the best things about winning the scholarship is that she will be part of a group of scholarship alumni that offers a network of support.

A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country and The Coca‑Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States.

With the addition of the 2021 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,450 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $75 million in scholarships over 33 years.

The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics is a dual-credit academy for academically exceptional Kentucky students.

Craft Academy provides students with a postsecondary residential experience to complete their junior and senior years of high school by enrolling in college courses.

To learn more about the craft academy, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/craft-academy, email craftacademy@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2093.