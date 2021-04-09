KSP: Officer involved shooting in the Georgetown McDonald’s Parking lot

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting at the McDonald’s on Connector Road in Georgetown.
According to police, they received several calls Friday morning about a suspicious black truck.
Just before 8 a.m. Georgetown police confronted the suspect while in the truck.
That’s when police say the suspect tried to get away by attempting to hijack a couple of vehicles.
According to detectives, the officer shot the suspect.
Police said the suspect did have a gun but they do not know if the suspect pointed or fired the gun.
Police said the suspect was taken to UK Hospital.
The suspects condition is unknown.