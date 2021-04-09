Gov. Beshear signs bills he says will help build a better Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday, at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, Governor Andy Beshear signed three bills he says will help build a better Kentucky by supporting post secondary education, economic development and public safety in the commonwealth.

“This legislation will help us build that better Kentucky we want for all of our people. Kentucky can only be its strongest when everyone has real opportunity. These measures – which garnered bipartisan support – will promote equity and fairness, both in how resources are allocated, who controls these resources and how communities are treated,” said Governor Beshear. “I applaud lawmakers for coming together to put our people ahead of politics.”

At the bill signing ceremony, the Governor was joined by Senate President Robert Stivers, Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, Sen. Gerald Neal, Sen. Reggie Thomas, Rep. Pamela Stevenson, Dr. M. Christopher Brown II, president of Kentucky State University, and Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby, president of Simmons College of Kentucky. The Rev. Dr. Valerie J. Washington, pastor at Hughlett Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, offered a welcome prayer.