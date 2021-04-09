Kentucky rate of positive COVID cases declines again

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 744 new COVID-19 cases and a 2.79% positivity rate.

“It’s encouraging to see our positivity rate decrease again, but we need to work even harder to make sure our weekly case numbers start decreasing again as well,” said Governor Beshear. “Every Kentuckian 16 and older should get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. It’s fast, it’s safe, it’s easy and you could save a life by doing so, maybe even your own life.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Friday, April 9, Governor Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 744

New deaths today: 4

New audit deaths: 5

Positivity rate: 2.79%

Total deaths: 6,223

Currently hospitalized: 382

Currently in ICU: 106

Currently on ventilator: 60

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Christian and Kenton. Each county reported at least 21 new cases.

More Information

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov. If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.