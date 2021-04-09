Beshear signs bill aimed at rejuvenating western Louisville

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation Friday creating a financing plan to stimulate economic growth in western Louisville, calling it a good start to overcoming “decades of neglect.”

Rural and urban lawmakers banded together to pass the measure aimed at rejuvenating economically distressed neighborhoods in Kentucky’s largest city. Beshear’s signature came as he decided the fate of a final stack of bills passed at the end of this year’s legislative session.

- Advertisement -

The Democratic governor signed another bill aimed at smoothing the transition for Kentuckians getting out of prison. People who have served their time “deserve a fair shot at re-entry into society, and it’s our job to make sure they have the tools they need to succeed,” he said.

The Kentucky Senate’s top leader joined the governor in a bipartisan signing ceremony for the measure creating a tax increment financing district meant to uplift largely minority neighborhoods in western Louisville. Republican Senate President Robert Stivers, who represents an Appalachian district, put his political clout behind the legislation that passed the GOP-led legislature.

“It is really a very good day, a new beginning for the West End of Louisville,” Stivers said at the bill-signing ceremony at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.

To stress the bill’s statewide significance, Stivers recited Kentucky’s motto: “It’s a new day and a great day for the state of Kentucky as a whole. United we stand and divided we fall.”

The new law establishes a tax increment financing (TIF) district and a structure that will spur community-driven decisions on how to reinvest local tax dollars to create new opportunities in the West End, supporters said. Its neighborhoods have struggled from decades of disinvestment.

Beshear noted that 80 cents of every $1 of revenue now generated in western Louisville flows elsewhere. The new law will create $30 million of seed money for West End investments.

“That is a good start to address decades of neglect,” the Democratic governor said.

A TIF district allows for development to be financed with future tax revenues from the increases in property values, as well as in sales taxes and other kinds of taxation that are anticipated as an area’s economic revitalization occurs.

State Rep. Pamela Stevenson, a Louisville Democrat, said the measure creates opportunities for members of the community to “take the ball and run.”

“Be the one that makes this work,” she said in urging community involvement.

Stevenson also stressed that a more prosperous western Louisville will benefit all of Kentucky.

“As West Louisville goes, so goes the state of Kentucky, because we will prosper,” she said. “You can’t have a community of 67,000 people not be thriving and expect that the state is going to thrive.”

Meanwhile, Beshear signed legislation to help ex-prisoners overcome obstacles in starting new lives. The bill sets up a process for inmates to receive assistance in gathering documents needed for employment, housing and to take classes. Inmates also would receive certificates of employability for completing job training, continuing education or other programs while incarcerated.

Beshear said the bill is an example of providing people with “second chances.” Republican Rep. Kim Moser, the bill’s lead sponsor, said it can help tackle the “cycle of relapse and recidivism” and guide people toward lives of “self-sufficiency through employment.”

Previous article$47,000 in Utility Credits secured for Kentucky AmeriGas Customers
Next articleKy high school senior named Coca-Cola Scholar, winning a $20,000 scholarship
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.