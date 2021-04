LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky confirmed reports that a fraternity on its campus greeted a pledge with a Nazi salute.

The incident was first reported by the Kentucky Kernel, UK’s student newspaper.

This is one of a few recent anti-Semitic occurrences on UK’s campus.

The university told WTVQ, “We take this issue very seriously. It has been referred to our Office of Student Conduct for further review.”