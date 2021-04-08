Senator Mitch McConnell encourages vaccination

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Senator Mitch McConnell stopped by Pikeville Medical Center Thursday where he continued encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Mcconnell spoke about his experience with polio when he was young and how it took 70 years minimum to find a vaccine for so he calls the COVID vaccine “a modern medical miracle.”

- Advertisement -

McConnell says a good amount of Kentuckians have gotten vaccinated but not enough.

“If you’re a football fan, you know what the red zone is, that’s the last 20 years before you get into the end zone. And so here today in Pikeville I think we can safely say we’re in the red zone but we’re not in the end zone yet,” McConnell said.

He says the only way to get into that end zone and back to normal is for at least 75 percent of people to get vaccinated.