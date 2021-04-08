Quantrell Subaru presents check for more than $40k to The Nest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Quantrell Subaru raised close to $41,000 for a local charity as part of its’ Subaru Share the Love campaign.
According to a post on social media by Quantrell Subaru, “From November 19th through January 4th, Subaru Share the Love gave the opportunity for our customers to donate to one of 4 national charities or our local charity with a purchase or lease of a new Subaru.”
The post said they were able to raise $40,905 for the Lexington nonprofit.
The Nest thanked Quantrell Subaru in a post on social media. It reads in part, “Truly incredible. For the past few years, Quantrell Subaru has been an ardent supporter of our organization and have chosen us to be one of the recipients of the funds raised during their annual “Share the Love” event. We were blown away this morning when they presented us with a check for $40,905! These funds will help numerous families and individuals who are getting back on their feet after the past year’s setbacks.”
A check presentation took place Wednesday.
